Cameron Boyce’s Cause of Death Revealed by Family

Cameron Boyce’s family revealed the circumstances of his death in a statement released by a spokesperson on Sunday. As ABC News reports, the young star, who had key roles in the Descendants and Grown Ups film franchises, died over the weekend, with the family making the news public on Saturday night. In their statement, it is revealed that the 20-year-old actor died of “an ongoing medical condition” that caused a seizure in his sleep. They note that the condition was being treated prior to his passing.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the Boyce family’s representative wrote. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

No exact name for the ailment was provided in the statement, and Boyce never disclosed the condition publicly prior to his death.

Boyce was best known for his work in the Adam Sandler-led Grown Ups films and his numerous appearances in Disney properties. He had starring roles on Jessie and Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything, in addition to his role as Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, in the Descendants franchise. Boyce’s last onscreen role will be in Descendants 3, which will premiere Aug. 2 on the Disney Channel.

Both Disney CEO Robert Iger and Disney Channel issued statements on the young actor’s death, with both noting his immense talent and kind heart.

The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) July 7, 2019

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” a Disney Channel representative told ABC News. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

No other details on Boyce’s passing are available as of press time.

Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images