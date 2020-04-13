Cameron Boyce Death: Debby Ryan and ‘Jessie’ Cast Talk Late Disney Channel Star in Zoom Reunion

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce passed away suddenly at the age of 20 back in July 2019 after having a seizure that was brought on by epilepsy. Boyce’s family confirmed the news shortly after in a statement noting that Boyce’s epilepsy was “ongoing” and was under treatment for it at the time.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the statement read. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of Boyce’s former castmates spoke out after his passing, sharing memories and kind words about the young actor who already had developed an impressive career by the age of 20. One specific role hit hardest with fans after his passing was his time on Jessie alongside star Debby Ryan.

The cast of Jessie reunited during the coronavirus pandemic, taking part in a Zoom reunion that shifted into a virtual memorial to Boyce. The video chat, recorded for Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s Stars in the House series on YouTube, featured the cast of the Disney Channel series sharing favorite memories of their late co-star who played Luke Ross on the show.

For star Debby Ryan, the loss of Boyce meant the loss of a friend who was there for her during her darker period as her mother Sandy battled breast cancer according to E! News.

“My mom was battling cancer and we weren’t really vocal about it, so I would like go to chemo with her after work and then I would come back…sometimes people would be like, ‘Tired, late night?’ like making jokes, whatever and I would just be like kind of fragile but never shared about it,” the actress revealed during the video chat according to E! News. “[Boyce] had this sense, was aware, and I remember he would just pursue to come and give me hugs. I remember one time starting to cry and being like, ‘You are like my younger brother.’ He would have sort of like this maturity and this comforting- and it was like a two-way street for the first time in a really cool way. I just will never forget that.”

Ryan also took a moment to praise Boyce for his singing, even during those moments when he wouldn’t be expected to sing.

“He could be casually like making a sandwich and would just sing and you’d be blown away and he would just be joking and doing a bit and dance and you’d be like, ‘How do you have that control of your body?’” she added. “He could just make everything funnier because he was deeply skilled at the things. There were times where of course when Disney Channel heard Cameron sing, they were like, [gasp].”

Skai Jackson also spoke about her memories of Boyce, discussing how she had seen him on Dancing With the Stars only one week before they met.

“I was just thinking, ‘This boy is just so talented. He’s just so good,’” Jackson added. “I was so excited to meet him and we just got to talking and he just treated me like one of his own just right away.”

Jessie played a big part for fans who were looking for an outlet for grief after Boyce’s passing. Many flooded Ryan’s social media at the time to mourn the loss.