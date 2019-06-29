Caitlyn Jenner’s Son Brandon Admits He’s ‘Ashamed’ of His Last Name at Times

It’s not easy being the child of a celebrity, especially when that celebrity is controversial. Brandon Jenner spoke candidly about his family during an interview with Channel Q Radio’s Let’s Go There, admitting he sometimes hates his last name.

Jenner, 38, revealed that he’s struggled to be taken seriously in the music industry because of his last name. He attributed most of it to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which dad Caitlyn Jenner appeared on during her marriage to Kris Jenner.

“Things have changed for me a lot,” the TV personality admitted on the radio show. “Just the rise of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has changed the idea of what the last name Jenner, you know, what kind of person I’m going to be.”

The musician said things were different when he was growing up, when the Jenner name was synonymous with Caitlyn’s Olympic achievements rather than reality TV.

“When I was a kid, I would hand my driver’s license, or my ID, when I was younger, and somebody would look at it and say, ‘Oh, are you Bruce Jenner’s kid?’ and they would want to shake my hand … It was this real sense of pride,” Brandon said. “When people hear it for the first time, or they hear my last name, ‘Jenner,’ I think that they’re quicker to write me off and not necessarily even want to give my music a chance because of it.

“I sometimes am almost a little ashamed of it, because I feel like people are going to have this preconceived notion that I’m just, kind of, like a spoiled kid that doesn’t really have anything to say, right? And hasn’t struggled in their life.”

His life hasn’t always been easy, though. Especially when it comes to his relationship with Caitlyn. In her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, the reality TV personality admitted that she wasn’t as present in the lives of her older children as she could have been.

She elaborated further in an April 2015 interview with Diane Sawyer, confessing, “Some [of my children] I have remained very close to. A couple of them … I’m a little more distant. I have to admit, I’ll sit here and wonder, ‘Is it because of my transitioning?’ Or is it because their life is so busy that they don’t call, like, all the time?’”

Caitlyn and Brandon have since put in work repairing their relationship, according to Us Weekly. She spent Thanksgiving with him and his now-estranged wife, Leah Jenner.

Brandon also recently came to the defense of his younger brother Brody, who was shamed online for misgendering Caitlyn during an episode of The Hills: New Beginnings. During the episode, Brody said, “My dad, he also became a woman — don’t want to forget about that one. I had been dating Kaitlynn Carter for four-and-a-half years, and my dad came out and said that he wanted to be called Caitlyn.”

Brandon said of his brother’s mistake, “Accidents happen and people slip up and you shouldn’t shame them for it. There’s not an ill intention.”