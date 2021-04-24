Why the Kardashians Won't Campaign for Caitlyn Jenner in Governor Election

✖

On Friday, Caitlyn Jenner announced that she officially filed paperwork in order to run for Governor of California. But, there are several famous individuals who you won't see with her on the campaign trail — the members of the Kardashian family. According to TMZ, the Kardashian family, including Kim Kardashian, will not be publicly supporting Jenner's run for office.

The publication reported that there are two main reasons why the Kardashian family won't be on the campaign trail with Jenner — their views do not align and they don't want to get in the middle of any drama between the former Olympian and their mother, Kris Jenner, who went through a contentious divorce. TMZ reported that there are still some hard feelings following the former couple's divorce, which was finalized in 2015. Additionally, since the family's political views reportedly don't mesh with Jenner's (she would be running as a Republican), they reportedly do not want to be involved in the matter. Even though Kim has worked with former President Donald Trump on issues such as prison reform, TMZ noted that she has not publicly shared conservative views.

While they won't publicly support Jenner's bid for California governor, the I Am Cait star did give her family a heads up that she was going to announce her run for office. She made her announcement on Friday morning, a few weeks after it was originally rumored that she was considering venturing into the political landscape. Jenner wrote on Twitter about the news, "I'm in! California is worth fighting for." She will reportedly run as a Republican in an effort to oust the current governor of California, Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in a recall election that will likely take place later this year.

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years," Jenner stated and added that "because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality." Although she has a fondness for the state, she does have issues with the way that it has been run for the past decade. Jenner added that "for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people." She went on to write, "Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision."