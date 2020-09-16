Caitlyn Jenner Defends Kardashians After Joe Rogan Calls Them 'Crazy B—es'

✖

Caitlyn Jenner is calling out "homophobic, transphobic" Joe Rogan after the podcast host joked that Jenner had chosen to transition because she was living around the "crazy b—es" in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family. The former Fear Factor host, 53, broke out jokes from his Triggered comedy special during a recent episode of his podcast while talking to retired UFC fighter Tim Kennedy, repeatedly misgendering Jenner and calling her by her birth name.

"My whole bit was … I wanted to get to people [who] are saying [she] was born a woman [and she] has always been a woman. I was like, 'Maybe. Or maybe if you live with crazy bitches long enough, they f–ing turn you into one. Maybe you go crazy. Maybe that, too,'" he said during the Sept. 11 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. He added that he "came up with this thing where [the Kardashian women are] demons and they whisper in [Caitlyn’s] ear in the middle of night and they talk [her] into being a woman."

Jenner wasn't surprised at Rogan's offensive comments, telling TMZ she has dealt with his jokes before. "This is not the first time he's said things like this," she said Wednesday. "He's a homophobic, transphobic ass, and he calls my family, especially the girls, crazy b—es."

"He does this all the time," she continued. "Let's get real here — my daughters have obviously done extremely well. They're more famous; they have more money than he has; they have just about everything more than he has. ...He's gotten his fame by putting other people down and making jokes about it. My family has done it through hard work."

Transgender people who make the choice to transition are "not a joke," Jenner added, explaining she has been "gender dysphoric [her] entire life," but chose only to transition publicly when her children were out of the house and she felt comfortable moving to live her life "authentically." Five years after coming out publicly as a woman, Jenner calls the experience "the most wonderful experience I've ever had." Looking at Rogan's perspective on transgender people and their journeys, Jenner added, "I just feel like Joe Rogan has a lot to learn."

As someone who tries to be a good person, Jenner explained she would be happy to "help" Rogan understand further, saying she "of course" would go on his show if asked. Sitting right in front of him, Jenner has a suspicion he would treat her "a lot differently," she concluded. "It's one thing to say something on a stage or something on your show and make a joke out of it, but it's harder to do it to your face."