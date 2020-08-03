✖

As Kanye West's relationship with wife Kim Kardashian remains in turmoil, he is receiving well wishes and support from one key figure of the family. During a virtual appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Caitlyn Jenner broke her silence on the ongoing drama, during which she dubbed West "the most kind, loving human being."

Jenner's praise came after she was asked about West's wellbeing in the wake of his name being plastered across headlines for his controversial remarks and rumors that his marriage is headed towards divorce. Jenner, who was previously married to Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, admitted that she has "just watched it go down" like everyone else, though she said she was aware that he is "living in Wyoming," away from the rest of his family.

"I hope for the best for him. He's a really good guy," the Olympic athlete added, according to Us Weekly. "The only thing I can talk about is really how he treated me through everything, and he has been the most kind, loving human being and so good to me throughout the years and especially going through everything I've been going through in the last five years. He's been such a good friend. He has been extremely supportive. Kanye has got a big heart. … He's a good person."

Concern over West's wellbeing was sparked in July following his first campaign rally. Shortly after that rally, he took to Twitter to share a number of bizarre tweets, alleging that his wife was attempting "to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter's life yesterday." Kardashian eventually broke her silence on her husband's behavior, opening up about his struggle with bipolar disorder in an emotional message shared to her Instagram Story. In the post, she said that her husband’s struggles with mental illness have been "incredibly complicated and painful" to understand. She ended her message with a plea for "compassion and empathy."

West also later broke his silence, apologizing to his wife "for going public with something that was a private matter." He said that he "did not cover her like she has covered me" and that "I know I hurt you. Please forgive me."

Kardashian and West have since reunited briefly in Wyoming, and recent reports have claimed that they embarked on a last-minute vacation in an effort to save their marriage amid rumors that they are considering divorce. The two are parents to North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months. They have been married since 2014.