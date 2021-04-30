Randy Quaid Wants to Run for Major Political Office

✖

Joining the latest string of celebrities looking to run for public office, actor Randy Quaid has announced he is "seriously considering" running for governor. Via Twitter, Quaid promised that if he were to be elected, he would devote himself to taking care of California's District Attorney offices because of the "rampant" prosecutorial corruption.

He cites the documented scandals in Santa Barbara and Bell, California. The latter city was the subject of a long scandal over the misappropriation of public funds. Quaid has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump. In fact, he caused waves after echoing Trump's claims of election fraud (which have been revealed to be unfounded). Trump also once responded to Quaid's support by retweeting a video of the actor reading one of Trump's old tweets slamming Fox news. "TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME," he wrote in the caption. He also was once arrested in 2009 and accused of using an invalid credit card at a Santa Barbara hotel, according to ABC 7.

I’m seriously considering running for governor. The prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant; and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state. #RandyQuaid4CAGOV — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) April 27, 2021

The news comes just one day after the state announced the recall effort to push Governor Newsom out received the necessary amount of signatures to qualify for the ballot. 1,626,042 valid signatures were collected, well beyond the needed 1,495,709 required. The Hill reports that the number could be subject to change, as counties have until April 29 to confirm the authenticity of various signatures.

If he does decide to join the race, the campaign trail likely won't be easy given the number of candidates vying for the position. At the moment, there are nine candidates looking to be elected for the job. Last week, olympic medalist and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner announced her bid for governor and will run in the recall election against the incumbent. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer (R) announced their campaign in February.