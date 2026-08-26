Busy Philipps Reveals Rare Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Busy Philipps is opening up about a shocking health diagnosis that led to brain surgery earlier this year.

The actress, 47, revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent an operation in March to remove a grade 2 oligodendroglioma, a rare, slow-growing brain tumor. She had no obvious symptoms, such as seizures, when the tumor was discovered.

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“I’m grateful that I’m alive,” Philipps said, describing the past six months as “the weirdest six months of my life.”

The tumor was discovered after Philipps underwent a Prenuvo full-body MRI. She had initially considered getting the scan after seeing information about it on Instagram. When she asked her primary care doctor about it in 2025, she said he told her there was “no need” because she was young and healthy.

Philipps ultimately discussed the scan with her cousin’s husband, internist Dr. Justin Donlan, who encouraged her to pursue it, telling her that “knowledge is power.”

After she received the scan, it revealed a lesion on her brain. Philipps underwent additional testing. Neurologist Dr. Orrin Devinsky later told her the mass needed to be removed.

“‘This is a real tumor, and it’s inside your brain. And Busy, it’s got to come out,’” Philipps recalled him saying.

Dr. John Golfinos of NYU Langone performed the roughly five-hour surgery March 2. The 2.6-centimeter mass was removed and later identified as an oligodendroglioma.

Although the tumor is considered malignant, Philipps’ neuro-oncologist, Dr. Alexandra Miller, said it has the best prognosis among malignant gliomas. Early detection also worked in Philipps’ favor. Golfinos said the tumor could have been significantly larger if she had waited until symptoms appeared.

Philipps recovered quickly from the initial procedure and soon returned to work on Cupertino.

Her recovery, however, suffered a setback in April. Doctors discovered that her surgical incision had developed a staphylococcus infection. She required another procedure April 27 to clean the infection and remove a small titanium tack from her skull.

“The second surgery really threw me,” Philipps said. “I just felt like I was back to square one, and I was really, really upset.”

Despite the complications, Philipps said she has recovered and feels different following the surgery.

“My brain does not feel broken anymore,” she said.

Looking back, Philipps hopes her experience encourages others to trust their instincts about their health.

“There’s nothing to be afraid of in having information. It’s only empowering,” she said.