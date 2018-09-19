Burt Reynolds Honored by Family and Friends at Private Funeral in Florida

Burt Reynolds was honored by friends and family, and laid to rest at a private funeral in Florida.

The Smokey and the Bandit actor passed away Thursday, Sept. 6 at the age of 82 after he went into cardiac arrest.

According to Us Weekly, the late Hollywood icon’s family and loved ones gathered for the service at Family Church in West Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday.

The service reportedly included an opening prayer followed by a rendition of “Forward to the Moon” from local singer-songwriter Cooper Geutschal, a former student of Reynolds’ master acting class at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre.

Reynolds’ dear friend Mo Mustaine then reportedly addressed the crowd, sharing stories from the Oscar nominee’s life. Todd Vitum, who co-starred on Last Movie Star with Reynolds also delivered a eulogy during the event between a performance by pianist Copeland Davis and a cover of “Amazing Grace,” sung by Broadway star Avery Sommers.

The private funeral also reportedly included a scripture reading and a “Message of Hope” read by past Jimmy Scroogins, and wrapped up with a prayer from Smokey and the Bandit co-star Patrick Moody.

“My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students,” Reynolds’ niece Nancy Lee Hess said in a statement the day of Reynolds’ death. “He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino [in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood] and the amazing cast that was assembled.”

The actor was known for his long career in Hollywood, even receiving an Oscar nomination for his role on Boogie Nights. His last completed movie, titled Defining Moments, will be released in December.

His former Smokey co-star and ex-girlfriend Sally Field also released a statement to Entertainment Tonight following his death.

“There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later,” Field said in a statement. “My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

Reynolds is survived by his 30-year-old son, Quinton.