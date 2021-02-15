David Boreanaz Breaks His Silence Over 'Buffy' Co-Star Charisma Carpenter's Joss Whedon Allegations

✖

David Boreanaz has broken his silence on the allegations of abuse and misconduct by Joss Whedon while filming the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The 51-year old actor played Angel in the series and worked with Charisma Carpenter, who came forward with abuse allegations. Boreanaz went to Twitter to show his support for Carpenter.

"I am here for you to listen and support you," he tweeted. "Proud of your strength." When Carpenter saw the tweet, she responded: "I know you're there for me, David. I appreciate all you've done to demonstrate that support privately as well. Especially since Wednesday. -Thank you so much."

Carpenter played Cordelia Chase on Buffy and the spinoff series Angel, which was also created by Whedon (Boreanaz played the title character). The 50-year old actress claims that Whedon made the working environment difficult for her. In a statement she released last week, Carpenter wrote: "For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and even made excuses for certain events that traumatize me to this day. Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel sets. While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively."

The actress also claimed that Whedon called her into his office for a meeting to "interrogate and berate" her over a tattoo. Whedon is also accused of making Carpenter work under harsh, challenging circumstances while pregnant after blaming her for "sabotaging the show."

Carpenter decided to speak out against Whedon after Justice League actor Ray Fisher made claims against him for misconduct. "He has created hostile and toxic work environments since his early career. I know because I experienced it first-hand. Repeatedly," he said.

Whedon is known for directing, creating and producing several notable TV series in films over the years. Along with Buffy and Angel, Whedon created Firefly and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. while directing The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron.