Buckingham Palace Responds to Accusations Royal Family Snubbed Harry and Meghan's Daughter Lilibet on Her 2nd Birthday

Princess Lilibet Diana celebrated her second birthday on Sunday, June 4, but it seemingly wasn't a royal celebration. Although the official Twitter accounts of the British royal family, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, wished the youngster a happy birthday last year, none sent well wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markel's daughter on her second birthday, something that Buckingham Palace reportedly says wasn't a snub.

Chatter surrounding the Sussex toddler ran rampant on social media on Sunday, with many royal watchers not missing what they dubbed the notable "snub." But it seems that not all is at it appears. A palace source noted to the Daily Beast that it had "never been protocol" to share formal birthday wishes for non-working members of the royal family or their children on "official channels." In fact, no formal messages were sent for Prince Archie's birthday on May 6, coronation day, though the social media accounts for working royals did send special messages to both Sussex children on their birthdays last year. Messages have also been sent out on the birthdays of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, but they are the children of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, both of whom are working royals.

🎈Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday! — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 4, 2022

According to the palace insider, while birthday wishes were not sent on a public platform, it is likely that members of the British royal family sent Lilibet birthday wishes privately. GoodtoKnow reported that Charles was even reportedly gifting his granddaughter a very special and sentimental present paying homage to Lilibet's namesake, the late Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch reportedly "had his aides looking at custom-made cubby house, similar to what the Queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls," according to sources.

Elizabeth and her sister were gifted their cubby house, more commonly known as a play house, when she was just six-years-old. Called Y Bwthyn Bach ("The Little Cottage" in Welsh), the cottage was "a gift from the people of Wales" and stood on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor. The late monarch's cubby house has since been passed down to George, Charlotte, and Louis. Charles is now hoping to gift little Lilibet one of her own, according to sources, who said, "She'll remember it forever – it's going to be the ultimate surprise."

At this time, it remains unclear how little Lilibet's birthday was celebrated, which came amid her father's scheduled court appearance in London for his phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers, which owns British tabloid the Daily Mirror. Harry missed his scheduled appearance at the High Court in London Monday morning, as he arrived in the UK late after flying from California last night, where he celebrated Lilibet's birthday Sunday.