Prince Harry Set to Return to UK for Tabloid Privacy Case Testimony

Prince Harry will be returning to the UK a lot sooner than expected. According to TMZ, the Royal will reportedly appear in a London court this week to testify in the lawsuit he is a part of against the Daily Mirror's parent company.

The lawsuits revolve around allegations of phone hacking, invasion of privacy, and "spying" on Harry and other Royals over the years. If Prince Harry testifies, he will make history as the first senior member of The Royal Family to sit for testimony in court, something that hasn't happened since the 19th century when King Edward VII testified in a slander trial before his ascent to the throne.

According to TMZ, the prince is suing over 33 out of 155 stories published in the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2011. Harry claims these stories were produced using "illegal tactics" like phone hacking. This would be the latest court appearance for Harry, coming on the heels of his visit concerning another case, this time against Associated Newspapers.

Harry was a plaintiff in that case alongside Elton John, nabbing extra headlines at the time. His testimony will also drop on the heels of King Charles' coronation and rumors about Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle.

"There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time," British socialite and Royal insider Lady Campbell alleged on GB News recently. "I mean, I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago...The problem is that the information doesn't necessarily match up with their public face. But of course, their public face is to an extent slapped on for monetary gain."

These rumors are merely the latest about Harry and his wife, dropping amid the continued strife within the Royal Family related to Harry's departure from his official duties. His brother, Prince William, is also reportedly experiencing his stress with wife Kate Middleton, and his father, King Charles, over the couple's son, Prince George.