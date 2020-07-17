Bryce Dallas Howard Shows 'Jurassic World' Stunt Bruises in New Photos

Jurassic World: Dominion has resumed filming amid the coronavirus pandemic, and star Bryce Dallas Howard is showing off some of the serious bruises she sustained from doing her own stuntwork after a little prodding from her co-star Chris Pratt. On Thursday, Dallas Howard used Twitter to share a throwback photo of herself and Pratt laughing together, writing, "These past couple of weeks my abs have been sore from laughing so much — it’s good to be back at work with this funny guy."

"Show them the pictures of the bruises!!! (She got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work) Show them!!!" Pratt responded. Howard obliged, posting three photos of herself showing off yellowing bruises across her arms and legs. "Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!!" her caption read. Jurassic World: Dominion resumed filming two weeks ago at Pinewood Studios in London. Howard plays Claire Dearing in the franchise, which was rebooted with Jurassic World in 2015.

Filming on the latest installment was halted in March due to the pandemic and Howard discussed resuming filming during an appearance on SiriusXM's EW Live in June. "What feels really right about it is that there is this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors, with the key crew members and just us consistently being like, 'Okay, how are we going to do this? How are we going to do this safely?’ and not making compromises that could undermine someone’s health," she explained. "They're going above and beyond." The 39-year-old added that she and Pratt "would never go back to work if we didn’t feel safe and we’re taking it a day at a time."

Deadline reports that the film was four weeks into a 20-week production when lockdown occurred and resumed filming on July 6. New safety measures, which will cost Universal around $5 million, include COVID-19 testing, temperature checks, extra cleaning and more. "Anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home," a Universal production executive said. "We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment. Cost isn’t our main concern now: it’s safety. We will take direction from our medical team, but we’re confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, we can move forward with limited delay in production."