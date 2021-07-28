Bryan Cranston Speaks out With Request to Fans Amid Bob Odenkirk's Hospitalization

✖

Bryan Cranston has spoken out about his former Breaking Bad co-star Bob Odenkirk being hospitalized, and the actor is making a request of fans. In a post on Instagram, Cranston shared a photo of the two of them together, and shared that he'd just learned of the news about his ex-castmate. "Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning," Cranston wrote. "My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul."

Cranston then shared, "He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet." Finally, the actor made a plea to his fans and followers to "please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you." Many of Cranston's Instagram followers have replied and expressed support for Odenkirk, with one user commenting, "Absolutely sending prayer, light, love, and positivity to Mr. Odenkirk."

On Tuesday, it was reported that Odenkirk had collapsed while on the set of Better Call Saul. He was rushed to the hospital, as Cranston points out, but little information has been provided regarding his current condition. In a tweet, Better Call Saul co-star Michael Mando wrote, "Last night our dear Bob was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on stage. Send all your positive energy and love to him and his family — let’s hope to have him back as soon as possible I love u so much, my friend xo."

Odenkirk's comedy partner and friend, David Cross, issued a brief statement as well. "I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually," Cross tweeted. "He WILL get through this."

Many other celebrities have expressed support for Odenkirk as well, including former Seinfeld star Jason Alexander. "I barely know [Bob Odenkirk] but the person I’ve met and the artist I’ve come to admire is getting my prayers tonight," he tweeted. "To his family and friends, my family’s best wishes." How I Met Your Mother co-creator Carter Bays added, "Imagine writing comedy for a guy who's better at writing comedy than you will ever be, and then meeting him and he's gracious and humble and game for anything, and you realize those things actually go hand in hand. Everyone should work with Bob Odenkirk just once."