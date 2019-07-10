Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Finally Reveal New Project, But It’s Not the ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have finally revealed the new project they’ve been working on together, but it’s not the forthcoming Breaking Bad movie. The pair have been teasing something big for a while now, with many fans presuming that it meant that Cranston was going to appear in the sequel film. However, it turns out the actor friends were actually working on a mezcal together. Mezcal is similar to tequila, and the actors have created their own, named Dos Hombres.

In a new post on the brand’s official Instagram, Paul and Cranston shared photos of themselves working on the drink and revealed that the idea came about three years ago when the pair were chilling out in a sushi bar just “talking about life” and what they could possibly collaborate with on.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while – our thoughts turned to a new project,” the statement read. “We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bulls— gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dos Hombres (@doshombres) on Jul 9, 2019 at 9:59am PDT

The two continued that they started traveling to Oaxaca to see if they could find it.

“And we mean it had to be ‘it,’ something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place,” they continued in the post, which has raked in thousands of comments and likes.

The actors add that their “Mezcal” was found on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the center of town,

“We found it and it was perfect. Holy s— it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres – two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol,” they wrote.

Paul and Cranston urged fans to “try it,” adding how they are “certain” fans will love it.

The Breaking Bad film is scheduled to debut on Netflix, and then air on AMC at a later time. There is currently not announced premiere date.