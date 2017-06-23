Bruno Mars Reveals Footage From Prince GRAMMYs Tribute

Bruno Mars is sharing an exclusive video from the behind-the-scenes of the rehearsal for his Prince tribute from the 59th annual Grammy Awards earlier this year.

The 31-year-old pop superstar uploaded the video to coincide with the 33rd anniversary of Purple Rain. In the clip, Bruno and his band, The Hooligans, rock out to Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” while standing on a vibrant purple-lit stage. Over the course of the video, Bruno shreds an electrifying guitar solo and emulated some of Prince and The Revolution’s signature choreography.

The “That’s What I Like” singer shared the video with the caption: “33 years ago this Sunday, Prince and his band, The Revolution, released Purple Rain, one of the most important albums of all time. To celebrate the anniversary weekend, here’s a behind the scenes look of us rehearsing for the tribute we did at the 59th Grammy Awards.”

In an interview with Rap-Up last year, Bruno Mars revealed that his three favorite artists were “Michael [Jackson], Prince, and James [Brown].” Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, said that he has one especially fond memory of Prince, who passed away due to a drug overdose in 2016.

“I have one Prince story,” Mars said. “It was at the EMAs, it was after the first Super Bowl. All of a sudden, you’re looking at the biggest celebrities in the world. You just feel everybody [make way]. Everyone just kind of tightens up. I’m looking to see what the hell is going on. Prince is floating by, levitating by. Everyone tightens up and he’s standing in front of us and it’s a commercial break. He’s about to announce the next act, I think.”

“So he’s just looking around and he sees me and he goes, [puts one thumb up]. And inside, I’m screaming like a little girl, you know? And I’m hoping there’s not some supermodel behind me that he’s going like this [puts thumb up] to. I said, ‘Don’t look back. This is my story.’ He put his thumb up. I gave him the thumb up and that’s it. I’m golden.”

