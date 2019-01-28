‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Terry Crews Slams Comedian D.L. Hughley After Mocking His Sexual Assault Allegations

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews asked D.L. Hughley if he should “slap the s— out of you” after the comedian’s controversial remarks on the sexual assault allegations Crews made against an agent.

“I think it’s hard for me to think that a dude with all those muscles can’t tell an agent to not touch his a—,” Hughley told VladTV in August. “I just do. I don’t understand it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hughley continued, “I think that now, everybody’s so into this notion that ‘it happened to me too.’ Hey motherf—er, God gave you muscles so you can say ‘No.’ … I could understand people being in certain situations because there’s nothing you could do about it.”

Crews tweeted the clip on Saturday, writing to Hughley, “You told the world ‘God Gave Me Muscles So I Could Say No…’ Are you implying I ‘wanted’ to be sexually assaulted? I’m listening, sir…”

“You saw the video,” Hughley wrote back.

You saw the video! — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 27, 2019

“Sir you said I should have pushed him back, or restrained him and I DID ALL THOSE THINGS… but you act like I didn’t,” Crews replied. “Were you there?”

“That’s different than slapping the s— outta him,” Hughley responded.

“So sir,” Crews wrote, “If you truly feel that is a correct way to deal with toxic behavior… Should I slap the s— out of you?”

So sir… If you truly feel that is a correct way to deal with toxic behavior… Should I slap the shit out of you? //t.co/GmePqluEIX — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019

Hughley has not replied back yet.

In another series of tweets this weekend, Crews called out the celebrities who mocked him for coming forward.

“I have looked up to you my whole career as one of the funniest most talented people I’ve ever seen. I remember when I saw you warming up the crowd at FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR and I thought ‘this man is a genius,’” Crews wrote to Hughley. “But now you are an example of when comedy turns to sarcasm and cynicism. And you find it extremely easy to get jokes at someone else expense. You mock my success, but all I ever did was support you.”

But now you are an example of when comedy turns to sarcasm and cynicism. And you find it extremely easy to get jokes at someone else expense. You mock my success, but all I ever did was support you. — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019

He continued, “You, [50 Cent], [Russell Simmons] and [Tariq Nasheed] have decided my sexual assault was hilarious, whereas there are a whole generation of black women and men who don’t think it’s funny. ABUSERS PROTECT ABUSERS but they MOCK SURVIVORS as well. When you see me, keep it moving.”

You @50cent @unclerush and @tariqnasheed have decided my sexual assault was hilarious, whereas there are a whole generation of black women and men who don’t think it’s funny. ABUSERS PROTECT ABUSERS but they MOCK SURVIVORS as well. When you see me, keep it moving. — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019

In November 2017, Crews accused Hollywood agent Adam Venit of groping him at a party in February 2016. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Venit, but Crews pursued a civil case. In September 2018, Crews and William Morris Endevour, which Venit worked for at the time of the alleged assault, reached a settlement and the suit was dismissed. Venit left WME that month.

Since coming forward with his allegations, Crews has been mocked by other celebrities. In June 2018, rapper 50 Cent shared a meme of a shirtless Crews that read “I got raped. My wife just watched.” “[Laughing out loud] What the f— is going on out here man? Terry: I froze in fear, they would have had to take me to jail,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption.

Crews has been on a crusade against toxic masculinity and testified before Congress last summer to support the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights. His testimony was included in the Gillette “We Believe: The Best Men Can Be” commercial.

Photo credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO