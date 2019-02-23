Brody Stevens’ Last Instagram Post Celebrating Friendship Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Brody Stevens’ final Instagram post has because a venue for fans to share their love of the late comedian, who died Friday at age 48.

On Wednesday, Stevens retweeted a photo originally shared by podcaster Don Barris. The photo shows Barris and Stevens with fellow comedians Rozafa Lleshi and Eric Olingny. The four appeared on the All Things Comedy tour podcast.

“A fun Festival of Friendship today,” Stevens wrote in the caption, along with a microphone emoji.

“This has got me all F—ed up!!!! R.I.P….. You’re not suffering anymore,” one fan wrote.

“May he Rest In Peace,” another wrote.

“Your energy will live on Brode. This is hurting me on a f—ing spiritual level. So much love and positivity,”

Stevens’ last Tweet was also published on Thursday, and turned into a place where fans can share their sadness and memories. “I’m ready to get back on the festival circuit,” Stevens wrote.

The Los Angeles-based comedy star, who appeared in The Hangover, was also remembered by famous members of the comedy community.

“Brody Stevens ~ Such a funny man. Such a good man. We need you and your comedy. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Loved Brody. Rest In Peace kind soul,” Bob Saget wrote.

“If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE. I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can’t stand this,” Patton Oswalt shared.

“He was so funny and weird and vulnerable and wild and kind. Every time he was onstage it was an adventure. Here’s some comics talking about what made him so special,” added Nick Kroll.

According to The Blast, Stevens was found dead just before 1 p.m. and his death is being investigated as a suicide by hanging. Sources told the site that Los Angeles Police Department investigators are at the scene, talking with his family.

Sources close to Stevens said in the last few months he was “very devoted” to his mother in Palm Springs, California and told friends he stopped using medication because they “dulled” his creativity.

Stevens was open about his battles with depression in the past and was well-known for his “818” shout-outs to the San Fernando Valley during his sets. He frequently performed at Los Angeles clubs, including The Comedy Store, which posted a tribute to Stevens on Twitter.

“Thank you Brody for sharing your Comedy and positive energy with us for so many years,” the statement read. “You made late nights so much fun, pushing boundaries, being different, and never doing the same show twice. Joke writing, crowd work, drums, baseball. We love you forever Brody.”

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.

Photo credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images