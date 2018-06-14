Brody Jenner’s Wife Shades Caitlyn for Skipping Their Wedding

Brody Jenner and his new wife Kaitlynn Carter are back from their stunning destination wedding in Bali, but it’s clear they’re not totally over Caitlyn Jenner‘s decision to skip the nuptials.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the newlyweds were caught leaving the airport on their way back home to Los Angeles after their island getaway, when the cameraman asked if there would be any videos sent to family members who missed the ceremony, such as dad Caitlyn or half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

“They should have gone if they wanted to see it,” Carter replied.

Brody somewhat softened the blow of his now-wife’s comments, adding, “If they want to see a video, if they ask for one, sure, we’ll send them a video.”

Caitlyn reportedly skipped the wedding due to a business opportunity, but did attend Carter’s bridal shower.

That didn’t help mend Brody’s feelings, which were “deeply hurt,” an insider told TMZ leading up to the wedding.

As for Kendall and Kylie, Brody told PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony that they never even responded to his wedding invitation.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” he told the publication.

“We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back,” he added. “Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

Jenner previously told TMZ it had been “a couple years” since he saw Kylie, admitting he didn’t even know that his little sister, who welcomed daughter Stormi alongside boyfriend Travis Scott in February, was pregnant.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy,” he said. “Now that I’ve found out, for sure, I’d love to see her.”

The Jenner/Carter wedding wasn’t without family, however. Brody’s brother Brandon and mom Linda Thompson both featured prominently in social media posts prior to the wedding.

Prior to tying the knot, Carter and Brody got engaged in May 2016 after two years of dating. Brody took to Instagram at the time to share the good news.

“I couldn’t be more in love with this woman and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” he wrote, calling Carter his “best friend.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Brody Jenner