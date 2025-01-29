Brittany Mahomes Slams ‘Disgusting’ Fans After AFC Championship Win

Patrick Mahomes‘ wife Brittany called out Buffalo Bills supporters following the Kansas City Chiefs‘ AFC Championship victory on Sunday, addressing a controversial incident from earlier in the season involving a distasteful display targeting her husband. Following the Chiefs’ 32-29 triumph over the Bills, Brittany, 29, took to Instagram to confront fans about an offensive mock-up from their previous matchup. “Do we remember this Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting,” she wrote, referencing a photo of a Kermit the Frog puppet wearing her husband’s No. 15 jersey hanging from a pole.

The controversial display occurred during Week 11 of the 2024-2025 season when Buffalo handed Kansas City their only meaningful loss of the year. The puppet reportedly wore a wig mimicking Patrick’s hairstyle, with the Kermit character chosen due to previous jokes about the quarterback’s voice.

“So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people,” Brittany added in her post. She followed up with another message directed at critics: “Thank you all for your concerns with 15 this season, see y’all in New Orleans,” signing off as “his wife.”

The victory celebration comes at a particularly meaningful time for the Mahomes family. Brittany was actively sharing pregame excitement on social media, posting “TODAY LFGGGGGGGGGG” before documenting her preparation and the stadium atmosphere throughout the game. After the win, she shared photos from the field with the caption “We’re baaaaaack” and was spotted hugging Taylor Swift, who has been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since 2023.

The win puts the Chiefs in position for a historic achievement as they pursue their third consecutive Super Bowl title. The team will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who secured their spot with a 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship.

Patrick, 29, has maintained a focused approach to the potential three-peat, stating in a press conference, “I put every single season as its own season. Every team is different. … I think it will be something that I look back at the end of my career if we’re able to go out there and get that three-peat.”

The celebration was particularly sweet as it comes just two weeks after the couple welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, during the Chiefs’ bye week. “Cool that we got the bye because you can really focus in on just being at the hospital and being in the moment,” Patrick told reporters. “It’s a special moment that a lot of dads and moms have experienced, and you don’t forget about that stuff. So, I was glad I was able to be there and support in the best way I can.”

The Super Bowl matchup against Philadelphia on Feb. 9 will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs narrowly won in 2023. As Kelce noted after Sunday’s victory, “We know they’re gonna have a sour taste in their mouth from the last time we played them in the Super Bowl.”