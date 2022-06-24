Britney Spears Reveals She Suffered Terrible Family Loss

Britney Spears and fiance Sam Asghari confirmed some heartbreaking news a month ago, revealing she suffered a miscarriage. Spears and Asghari posted a joint statement on Instagram page, revealing the difficult loss while promising to not give up.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," Spears' statement reads. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to shared the good news.

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment," the couple's statement continued.

Spears revealed she was pregnant a little over a month ago in a post regarding the couple's trip to Maui. "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back... I thought 'Geez... what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test... and uhhhhh well... I am having a baby," Spears said at the time.

The pop superstar is mother to Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Asghari started dating Spears in 2016 after appearing in her "Slumber Party" music video. The couple revealed they were engaged in September, preceding the dissolution of her conservatorship in November. While the period since has been meant to be a celebratory period, this heartbreaking news is sad punctuation to the past six months.

According to PEOPLE, The couple was recently videoed jet skiing in Cancun earlier this week, possibly raising a few eyebrows. While there is no connection, riding a jet ski is the type of activity that increases the risk of accidents. But at the same time, anything could be a culprit at the early stages of pregnancy. It's still a tough loss, and hopefully, Spears and Asghari will continue with their plans.