Britney Spears’ Lawyer Rails Against Dad Jamie Spears

Britney Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart has reportedly spoken out against the singer’s dad, Jamie Spears, amidst the ongoing legal battle to end Spears’ conservatorship. TMZ reports that Rosengart railed against Jamie, referring to him as a “reported alcoholic and gambling addict.” The comments come after Jamie filed legal documents to challenge Roisengart’s suggested temporary replacement for Spears’ conservator, PA John Zabel. In the legal papers, Jamie claimed that Zabel is unqualified to be Spears’ new conservator.

However, Rosengart refuted the opinion by stating that Zabel is a “highly-esteemed, nationally-recognized, award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust.” He also continued his criticisms of Jamie by stating that the pop star’s father has “zero financial background or experience in financial matters, who previously filed for bankruptcy and has a Domestic Violence Restraining Order currently in effect against him.” Rosengart also challenged Jamie’s request for him and his lawyers to be paid fees, saying that Jamie has engaged in “abuse of his daughter (which evidently goes back to her childhood), and the dissipation of Estate assets.” He also made reference to allegations that Jamie had secret recording equipment placed in Spears’ room.

Jamie has been his daughter’s conservator for 13 years, and was the one to have her placed under the legally binding order back in 2008 when she endured a very public mental and emotional breakdown. In the past few months, Spears has been more vocal about her experience and has repeatedly asked that Jamie be removed as her conservator. Now, after pressure from his daughter and the public, Jamie has agreed to step down. Variety reported that, though his lawyer, Jamie stated he does not believe there are “actual grounds for suspending or removing” him. However, he chooses to do so due to the “public battle with his daughter,” even though he feels that “it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.”

Jamie’s attorney added, “Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.” The filing went on to read: “So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator. As the Court has likely surmised, before Ms. Spears’ new attorney arrived, Mr. Spears had already been working on such a transition with Ms. Spears’ former court-appointed counsel, Sam Ingham.”