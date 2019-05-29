Britney Spears Soaks up the Sun With Zebra-Printed Bikini Following Instagram Account Rumors

Britney Spears has been living her best life on Instagram in recent weeks after checking out of a mental health facility, with the singer having returned to her regularly scheduled uploads of workouts, home fashion shows and bikini snaps.

On Tuesday, she posted a photo of herself lounging in a pool on a peacock float, wearing a zebra-print bikini and gazing down at her toned stomach.

In lieu of a caption, the 37-year-old simply shared a trio of yellow flower emojis.

The snap received an appreciative comment from Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who wrote, “Hot as….. what?” along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Tuesday’s post came shortly after Spears shared a video responding to rumors that she wasn’t in control of her own Instagram account, with the star telling fans, “For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday. So you’re wrong, but I hope you like it.”

The clip preceded a video of the mom of two modeling a series of dresses in her California home set to Rihanna’s “Man Down.”

Spears had previously caused fans to question whether she was the one posting to her account when she shared a video of herself dancing in which she was wearing the same outfit from a video she shared in March 2018. The clip was set to Michael Jackson’s “Scream,” with Spears writing, “Me and Michael.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Spears’ situation “hasn’t changed” when it comes to posting on Instagram.

“When she wants to post a video, she posts a video, despite advice from family and friends,” the source said. “Of course, sometimes her people are concerned about how she comes across in her videos, but right now Britney would like to exercise her right to do whatever she pleases.”

Spears is also enduring increased attention on her conservatorship, which was established in 2008 and now sees her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator. This month, a judge ordered a 730 expert evaluation, which is most often used to assess the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case. The judge also ordered another status hearing on the conservatorship in September.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin