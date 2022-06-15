Britney Spears Slams Brother Bryan's Claim He Was Invited to Her and Sam Asghari's Wedding

✖

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot earlier this month in front of a star-studded audience of guests that included the likes of Madonna and Paris Hilton, but at least one person didn't make it onto the coveted invitation list. The 40-year-old singer on Tuesdayy contradicted her brother Bryan Spears' claims that he was invited to the wedding, confirming that her brother never made it onto her nuptials' guest list.

In a lengthy and since-deleted Tuesday Instagram post directed at her brother, Spears set the record straight amid reports that he was in attendance, writing, "you were never invited to my wedding." In the note, Spears went on to address her brother's behavior towards her throughout her 13-year conservatorship, asking, "do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years??? If we were going to drink together at the wedding and play the classy roles for the children like you and mom do as you people literally hid coffee and alcohol when I would come home." Spears said that her brother "hurt me and you know it!!!"

"I know you're my blood and yes blood runs deep but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me... Pssss... I liked your post, brother!!!" she concluded the post, according to ET Canada. "Happy Britdependence Day!!! Congratulations Brit Brit!!! GO F-K YOURSELF Bryan – F- you."

The lengthy message, which Spears appears to have since deleted, was shared just after Bryan's girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, revealed why Bryan wasn't at the California nuptials. Responding to a comment on one of her recent Instagram posts, Conklin explained that there was a schedule conflict, revealing that his daughter Lexie's 5th grade graduation was the same day, and "we couldn't help the timings." Conklin said Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000. We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam's Marriage!"

In a statement to Page Six, a source further alleged that "both ceremonies were around the same time," and Spear's older sibling "couldn't be in two places at once and didn't want to disappoint Lexie by running off to a wedding immediately after her moving up ceremony, where she made a special speech. He wanted to be there to celebrate his little girl."