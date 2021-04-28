Britney Spears Set to Finally Speak out About Her Conservatorship Herself

✖

Britney Spears is set to address the court regarding her conservatorship at an upcoming hearing. Spears' legal counsel Samuel D. Ingham III spoke at a hearing on Tuesday, where he revealed to a judge that "Britney wants to address the court directly." He claims she would like to do so within the next month, according to CNN. The hearing is scheduled for June 23.

The feud over Spears' estate and her personal conservatorship has been going on for months. Last August, Spears filed to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as conservator over her personal and financial estate. The popstar's father along with attorney Andrew Wallet have been in control of her estate since 2008, after a series of public incidents led to the star's hospitalization –– because of which, Jamie Spears took over the decision making for the singer's mental and physical health. Wallet resigned from his stance as co-conservator in 2019, after requesting more in payment from the multi-millionaire's family. Since then, Jamie Spears has been the sole conservator. In November, a judge appointed Bessemmer Trust to come in as another co-conservator. The "Toxic" singer's entire estate is estimated to be worth approximately $60 million.

In Spears' March request, the singer asked that her father be replaced with Jodi Montgomery as the conservator. Montgomery has served as a temporary conservator capacity since Spears' father backed down from his duties in 2019 due to health issues.

Spears has been more vocal about her iternal struggles following the release of the New York Times documentary Framing Britney. "So this video for Just a Touch of Rose was shot last year ... these specific takes have never been seen so it's sort of new to me !!!!" she wrote. "I have over 10 minutes of video for the Rose project and trust me that's A LOT !!!! Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life ... what can I say I'm FLATTERED !!! Here's to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing." she said, addressing her fans.

She also shared a reaction to the documentary, telling fans on Instagram. "My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" she captioned a video of herself dancing. "For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!!"