Britney Spears Goes Bare on Instagram Once Again to Introduce Furry New Friend

✖

Britney Spears rang in Cinco de Mayo sans margaritas and tacos and bearing it all on social media. Since announcing her pregnancy and following the end of her 13-year conservatorship battle, the "Baby One More Time" singer has been basking in her freedom on social media. The newly engaged Crossroads star let it all hang out on her Instagram in a post on Wednesday, May 5 wearing nothing but her birthday suit for a set of photos.

Spears shared photos of herself posing with her puppy Sawyer, but no one really looked at the four-legged friend. "If you love someone, set them free. If you hate someone, set them free. Basically set everyone free and get a dog. People are stupid," she captioned the photo. Just recently, her fiancee Sam Asghari shared a video of the couple enjoying a hike along the coast. The pair overlooked nature with Spears rocking a hoodie and Asghari in a tank top. "Beautiful day today," he captioned the video.

Spears credits her soon-to-be husband with helping her through such a difficult ordeal legally and with her family. "Thank you baby for always reminding me what life is about…Joy, laughter, and living…My experience was a woman's dream," the 40-year-old singer captioned the video. Sam, 28, commented on the post, "My life is a man's dream."

The post is unexpected after Spears announced she'd be taking a hiatus from social media. "I'm going on a social media hiatus for a little while !!!" she wrote on Instagram just weeks before the recent post. "I send my love and God bless you all," she told her over 40 million followers. The post has since been deleted.

Spears announced her pregnancy on April 11, months after she told her conservatory judge that her overseers were blocking her from having a baby by forcing her to be on birth control. She revealed that she had lost weight to go on a vacation, only to gain it back. "So I got a pregnancy test…and uhhhhh well…I am having a baby," Spears wrote at the time. She shares two sons with her ex, Kevin Federline.