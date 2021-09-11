Britney Spears Puts Speculation Over Her Body to Rest With One Revealing Video

Britney Spears isn’t afraid to address criticism on her Instagram account, and the pop star recently posted a video disputing claims of photoshop. Spears initially shared a topless photo of herself facing away from the mirror, showing off her butt in a thong. “Here’s my a–!!!!” she wrote alongside a winking emoji and a peach emoji. Many people in her comments claimed that she had photoshopped the image, so Spears decided to address that accusation head-on.

Spears posted a video from the shoot as she does a little shimmy In the mirror. “Here’s a video so you guys can see this is really my a–!!!!” Spears captioned the video. “No filters or cover ups … it’s the real deal !!!! Psss I shoot myself with a selfie stick and always will.. it STAYS UP … it DOESN’T TALK BACK … and it’s EXTREMELY RELIABLE !!!”

Spears recently got some great news after her father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end her 13-year conservatorship. Jamie, who has served as his daughter’s conservator since 2008, filed the petition on Tuesday, writing in the filing that “recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.” The filing added that if Spears “wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Although Spears has yet to release any public remarks addressing the latest development in the ongoing conservatorship case, which for months now has grabbed headlines and sparked growing calls to “Free Britney,” sources told TMZ that she is beyond happy. The source added that Spears is “ecstatic” not only with her father’s request for a judge to terminate the conservatorship, but also the request to do so without another mental evaluation. However, Spears’s relationship with her father is still an icy slope, as the sources said Spears’ “view of her dad and their relationship has not changed. She’s still extremely angry at him over his role in the conservatorship.”