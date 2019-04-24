Britney Spears Releases New ‘Stress’ and ‘Weight Loss’ Video and Fans Have Questions

Is Britney Spears back? A day after assuring her social media followers that she was doing just fine, Spears shared a time-lapse workout video to Instagram, something she used to do quite often before her most recent stint in rehab.

The 37-year-old pop music icon shared a video in a sports bra and yoga pants doing various exercises on Wednesday. “Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss. Yay for me,” she captioned the video, along with two winking emojis.

The post comes mere hours after Spears shared a video telling fans who were concerned she was in a mental health facility against her will that she was fine, albeit stressed out.

While many fans celebrated the latest post, which fell back into the same pattern of posts she shared during her Vegas residency last year, others weren’t as convinced that Spears was the one sharing the actual post.

“Is it only me or isn’t this Britney who wrote this?” one Instagram user wrote.

“Hummmmmmmmm suspeito,” another said.

Others kept up with the “Free Britney” hashtag, which many have been using to draw attention to the conservatorship Spears has been under since 2008, which some say is unfair to her.

“#FREEBRITNEY THE CONSERVATORSHIP HAS TO END,” someone wrote.

Others wondered about her sudden return to social media.

“Sooooo………………. now you’re allowed to post? I’m giving you you’re (sic) privacy and space!!! But I’m so confused!!!!! Love you forever tho!!” one user wrote.

“WE WANT AN INSTAGRAM LIVE WHERE YOU SAY YOU ARE OK NOW NOW NOW,” another said.

Others were simply supportive of the star, who asked fans in her Tuesday video to stop theorizing about her safety.

“Love you so much Britney,” one said. “Take care of yourself.”

“There she is! Your fans love you Britney, you got this,” another said.

“Take care of yourself! You don’t owe anyone anything!” someone else wrote.

“Hi guys, just checking with all of you who are concerned about me,” Spears said in her video from Tuesday. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

Although she kept things brief in the video, she also included a lengthy caption where she addressed some of the rumors circulating on social media about her conservatorship. The rumors first began after the podcast Britney’s Gram first reported that she singer had been committed against her will in mid-January after she began to refuse to take her prescribed medication.

“I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said,” Spears wrote in the caption of the clip.

“I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me,” she continued. “Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by [Spears’ previous manager] Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address.”

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment [four flower emojis] You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!”

She then addressed her fans, who started the #FreeBritney campaign and even held a protest Monday in Los Angeles to demand she be set free after the reports first surfaced.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” Spears wrote, ending her post by adding. “If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”

Spears reportedly entered a mental health facility in the beginning of April in order to take some time for herself as her family continues to care for her father, Jamie Spears, throughout his continuing health problems.