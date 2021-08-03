Britney Spears Locked Herself in Her Bathroom Overnight, Recounts Ordeal on Instagram

✖

Britney Spears once locked herself in her bathroom overnight, and she's reliving the tale for her Instagram followers. The "Toxic" singer shared the somewhat comical story on social media under a photo of the bathroom door. "At 2am I decided to take a bath !!!! I got a new scented lotion from Victoria’s Secret and I wanted to wear it because it helps me sleep better !!!! I went to the bathroom and looked at my leftover coffee from earlier in the morning and said 'gross' but didn’t throw it away and then I looked for my face wash but couldn’t find it anywhere!!!!" she wrote.

"I was caught up in my head looking for it for about 15 minutes and then realized it’s probably in the other bathroom … then I went to leave and the door was locked … I thought ok well it’s a bathroom, I can open the damn door … no, the lock was stuck!!!!" she continued. "I got locked in the f––ing bathroom and my boyfriend was sleeping … even if there are earthquakes he doesn't wake up !!! I screamed 'HEYYYYY!!!! Come open this stupid door !!!!' …. silence … the fourth time he gets up and says 'What’s wrong?'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The story could be viewed as an extended metaphor for her ongoing conservatorship situation as she continues to push her father Jamie Spears out of the arrangement. She continued on, detailing how she attempted to pry the door open until help eventually arrived. "I said 'I’m in here and I can’t get out!!!!' He tried to do his thing to open the door with a PEN … so I got my phone and called security to tell them to open the door … 15 minutes went by and they finally said they’d send someone up to open the door … 10 minutes later …. 'HELLO ??? Is anybody there ???' … then they told me 10 more minutes !!!" she shared.

"I cleaned the bathroom and thought about taking a shower or something but then I saw it … the door … I just looked at it for the first time with a yearning of just wanting it to open … would my eyes trick me and make it happen faster ??? My eyes widened and the door was more clear … more vast … I could see it with clarity and brightness … please open door!!!! 'We’re here!' They said … I asked how long it would take to open … and they said 'oh, maybe 10 minutes!!!!' The old coffee I had left over from the morning was there … I started feeling foggy so I drank it ... I was reenergized [sic] and started speaking again!!! 'Are you guys there ???' … 'Yes we are!' They said, 'Stand back, we’re going to open the door!' It opened … it finally opened!!!!!" she closed.