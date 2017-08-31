Britney Spears Claps Back at Media for Lip Syncing Accusations

Britney Spears has been dealing with accusations of lip-syncing her whole career, but now she’s slamming the media over their treatment of her in the best way.

According to Entertainment Tonight, during her show in Las Vegas on Sunday night, Spears stopped the show and spoke directly to the audience, saying, “The press and the media my whole life, because one minute they tear you down, they’re really horrible, and the next minute, you’re on top of the world.”

The pop music icon continued, “But, I’ve never really spoke about, you know? And I’m a Southern girl, I’m from Louisiana. I’m from the South, and I like to keep it real. And I just want to make sure I keep having you mother f–kers something to talk about, OK?”

Then, she did something no one expected. Spears broke out into a live cover of Bonnie Rait’s “Lets Give Them Something to Talk About.”

Earlier this month, Spears found herself in a dangerous situation when a fan rushed the stage at her Las Vegas show.

Though she has not come out speaking about the scary experience from Aug. 9, the incident left Spears startled after a fan rushed the stage during her “Piece of Me” Vegas residency show. That date was the last time she posted to her Instagram before her return this week.

Spears was in the middle of performing “(You Drive Me) Crazy,” her last song, when a man jumped up on the stage. Luckily, Spears’ security team, as well as, her male backup dancers, quickly dealt with the man.

A source close to the Spears said that she was very scared during the entire ordeal. Initially, she was completely unaware of what was happening. Members of her security detail surrounded her while others detained the fan.

Thankfully, Spears is okay and things seem to be getting back to normal for her.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter