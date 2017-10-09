Britney Spears Pays Tribute to Vegas in Performance Snapshot

After last week’s mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip, the show must go on for Britney Spears, one of the city nightlife’s headlining performers.
The pop singer announced Thursday, Oct. 5, that she will continue her Piece of Me residency inside Planet Hollywood’s The AXIS theater this week, sharing a striking performance photo from the show.
Videos by PopCulture.com
In a red one-piece and matching eye mask, fishnet stockings and thigh-high boots, Spears shared a glimpse of her hit-laden show to accompany her message of love and strength.
“We’ll get through this together. See you Wednesday,” she wrote, adding, “#VegasStrong.”
The 35-year-old’s first show following the Vegas attack is set for Wednesday evening.
Spears previously spoke out about the devastating news of the shooting with a tribute to victims on Instagram.
“Completely heartbroken over the news this morning,” she wrote in a post on Oct. 2. “Keeping the victims of last night’s tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers. #PrayForLasVegas.”
Spears’ Britney: Piece of Me show has been a top Vegas attraction since December 2013, but she plans to end her residency in December of this year.
Other Sin City performers have shown their support for the city following the Oct. 1 attack from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share her thoughts and heavy heart.
“I [love] Las Vegas… feeling so broken this morning,” she wrote on Instagram.
Like many Vegas shows and attractions, Lopez postponed three shows of her All I Have residency that were set to happen last week.
Fellow performer Celine Dion took the stage on Tuesday, Oct. 3, inside Caesars Palace and the Canadian songstress dedicated the proceeds of the show to victims of the shooting.
“We lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering. Tonight we’re going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss.” Last night, Céline opened her show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with a heartfelt message to the victims and families of the tragic Las Vegas shooting. She also pledges proceeds from her show to victims and families of Las Vegas tragedy. «Nous avons perdu trop d’âmes innocentes et tant d’autres souffrent encore. Ce soir, nous allons laisser ces familles savoir que nous les soutenons et que nous les aiderons suite à leur perte tragique. Hier soir, Céline a commencé son spectacle avec un message d’amour destiné aux victimes et aux familles de la tragique fusillade de Las Vegas. Elle s’est ensuite engagée à remettre les profits de la soirée aux familles des victimes de cette terrible tragédie. – Team Céline ❤️ 📸 @denisetruscello #VegasStrong
“We dedicate tonight’s show to all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need,” Dion said during the show.