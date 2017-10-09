Britney Spears Pays Tribute to Vegas in Performance Snapshot

After last week’s mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip, the show must go on for Britney Spears, one of the city nightlife’s headlining performers.

The pop singer announced Thursday, Oct. 5, that she will continue her Piece of Me residency inside Planet Hollywood’s The AXIS theater this week, sharing a striking performance photo from the show.

In a red one-piece and matching eye mask, fishnet stockings and thigh-high boots, Spears shared a glimpse of her hit-laden show to accompany her message of love and strength.

“We’ll get through this together. See you Wednesday,” she wrote, adding, “#VegasStrong.”

The 35-year-old’s first show following the Vegas attack is set for Wednesday evening.

Spears previously spoke out about the devastating news of the shooting with a tribute to victims on Instagram.

“Completely heartbroken over the news this morning,” she wrote in a post on Oct. 2. “Keeping the victims of last night’s tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers. #PrayForLasVegas.”

Spears’ Britney: Piece of Me show has been a top Vegas attraction since December 2013, but she plans to end her residency in December of this year.

Other Sin City performers have shown their support for the city following the Oct. 1 attack from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share her thoughts and heavy heart.

“I [love] Las Vegas… feeling so broken this morning,” she wrote on Instagram.

Like many Vegas shows and attractions, Lopez postponed three shows of her All I Have residency that were set to happen last week.

Fellow performer Celine Dion took the stage on Tuesday, Oct. 3, inside Caesars Palace and the Canadian songstress dedicated the proceeds of the show to victims of the shooting.

“We dedicate tonight’s show to all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need,” Dion said during the show.