Britney Spears Isn’t Engaged to Sam Asghari, Despite All Those Rumors

Despite sporting a ring on that finger, Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari are not engaged. After the pop star and her personal trainer boyfriend made their red carpet debut during the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie premiere, and Britney rocked a sparkly ring on her ring finger, a source told PEOPLE the pair are not headed down the aisle any time soon.

The couple, who first met on the set of Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video, arrived arm-in-arm for the star-studded premiere event and even shared a kiss for the cameras.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spears also shared photos of the couple on her Instagram, writing on the caption: “Our first premiere,” along with a star emoji.

Her choice of jewelry left many fans wondering if the pop star and the 25-year-old had gotten engaged, but the PEOPLE source said the pair are not.

Spears wore a red one-shoulder dress, silver choker and black heels, while Asghari wore a cream colored cut over a white button-down shirt and black tie.

“Britney and Sam were really looking forward to their first premiere together,” a source told Us Weekly about the couple’s outing. “She was super excited to see the movie because she is a huge Brad Pitt fan and has had the biggest crush on him since she was a little girl.“

The pair recently shared stunning photos from a couple’s trip to Miami. They enjoyed time on a yacht and also rode jet skis together.

“He works during the week and often has photo shoots, but tries to spend most weekends with Britney. It’s great for Britney to spend time with Sam,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “He takes her out for things that she loves like shopping and restaurants. He is a great guy. He is always very sweet and protective of Britney.”

Asghari has reportedly been a big source of support for Spears since she spent time at a mental health facility earlier this year. The personal trainer and model is frequently by her side when the singer is spotted in public.

“Sam is really in love with Britney. He will always be there to help in any way he can. He’s her protector. When they’re together, they cook at home most nights. They like to keep things relaxed and simple,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“Her kids love when Sam is around,” the source continued. “They have from the beginning of the relationship. He gets along with all of them very well.”