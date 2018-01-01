Britney Spears Rings in the New Year with Instagram Cheer

2018 shenanigans with @samasghari 🤷‍♀️👒🤷‍♀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2018 at 11:53am PST

Britney Spears took to Instagram today to share a photo of herself and her boyfriend Sam Asghari ringing in the new year with cheer and animal face filters.

In the video clip shared by the pop diva, Asghari asks her is she is excited about her “last couple of shows” and “2018,” to which she replies, “Yes,” and then tells him she loves him while giving him a kiss.

The video is very sweet, but also funny as the filter they used to film the video gives them funny voices and, what appears to be, kola bear faces.

Spears’ fans turned out in the comments to share their love and support for the singer, with one of them writing, “Love love love!! So excited to see what you bring to us for 2018!!!!”

Another fan said, “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen I’m crying,” while one more wrote, “I freakin love you Brittany!! Happy New Year!”

Spears’ had a big year on Instagram, sharing things like family vacation videos, workout selfies from the gym, and homemade fashion shows.

For example, in one earlier this year Spears rocked three different looks for the camera, twirling and stunning in each one. The first was a white, long-sleeved, backless number that is dangerously short and shows off her gorgeous legs.

The second was a cowgirl-style outfit, complete with ripped jeans, cowboy boots, a white crop top that shows off her fit midriff, and a cowboy hat.

The third and final outfit was a short, sleeveless, green dress that hangs on by one shoulder, showing off those fit arms of hers.

Here’s to hoping 2018 brings the world more of Spears’ unique and unmatched brand of charm.