Britney Spears' NSFW Photos Earn Defense by Husband Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari is sick of the criticism over his wife Britney Spears' Instagram posts. The "Baby One More Time" singer has shared several since-deleted NSFW snaps, which she deleted on on Dec. 15. But Asghari has spoken out in her defense. "The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this," he wrote in an Instagram story on Dec. 16. "I personally preferred she never posted these, but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life." The couple wed this year after dating since 2016. They met on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party." It's not the first time Asghari has defended Spears.

He took shots at her ex-husband Kevin Federline — the father of her two sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16. The trio also shared their issues with Spear's Instagram posts. And Ashgari wasn't having it. "To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt, which is quite modest these days," Asghari wrote on his Instagram Stories at the time of the K-Fed drama. "All other posts were implied nudity which can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap."

Spears and Federline's son Jayden spoke with The Daily Mail about his mom's posts, expressing his dislike for them. It came amid severe backlash from Federline, with him criticizing her parenting and sharing personal videos of Spears' disciplining their sons online.

"It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention," Jayden told The Daily Mail earlier this Fall. "This has gone on for years and years and years, and there's a high chance that this will never stop, but I'm hoping for me that she will stop."

Spears shot back at her sons in her own Instagram post. "I've tried my best at being the best person I can be," she shared on Instagram on Sept. 1. "My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother. And maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!"