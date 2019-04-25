Britney Spears: How Boyfriend Sam Asghari Continues to Support Her Amid Treatment

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari has reportedly been her rock amid the mental health facility drama.

The personal trainer has been one of the most public voices on Spears’ camp as fans speculate on the drama during her stay at the facility, in the midst of family issues surrounding her father’s illness.

“Sam has truly been there for Britney,” a source told Entertainment Tonight of the pop star’s 25-year-old beau. “He encouraged her to get the help that she needs.”

“He’s supported her through the difficult decision to check into a facility, and he’s been there to support her throughout,” the source added.

The insider continued saying that while Spears “wants privacy” at the moment, she is aware she needs “to do what’s best for her treatment.” The singer has been spotted several times since news of her stay became public, getting her hair done, getting frozen yogurt and leaving a hotel in Los Angeles with Asghari.

“The frozen yogurt outing in Santa Monica was planned because the doctors and those closest to her are trying to encourage her to do some routine things she enjoys in order to help her get balanced and back to normal life again,” the insider said of her frequent outings.

Even though the singer has been through an “incredibly rough road,” the source said Spears “knows it will all be worth it.”

“The care she’s received in the facility has helped to regulate her mood and her sleep habits,” the source told the outlet. “Britney is cared for and loved, and she is getting better every day.”

The new comments comes just days after Asghari broke his silence on the Spears controversy — which first started after fan podcast Britney’s Gram claimed the singer had been admitted into treatment against her will — in a new interview with TMZ.

“She’s doing amazing. Her fans are so amazing to be so concerned but she’s doing great,” Asghari said Tuesday. “Nobody needs to worry, she’s doing amazing. She will be back soon.”

Later Tuesday, Spears herself addressed fans to ease their minds on the rumors surrounding her stay, revealing in an Instagram video she is doing just fine.

“Hi guys, just checking with all of you who are concerned about me,” Spears said in the clip. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

Despite the drama, Spears will reportedly be released from the facility Thursday.