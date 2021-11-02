Britney Spears’ Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The “Toxic” singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, “5:45 … she arrived … the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink … took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor … it remains a mystery.”

She continued alongside the detective and winking emojis, “Who would do such a thing ??? She had a wonderful family and of course they were nowhere nearby !!!!” The Grammy-winner joked that it may be “pretty lame” that she went through all this trouble for Halloween, “but if interpretation is coincided with opposition what are the beneficial effects of an imaginative reality ???”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Is EFFORT to play it out an insult ???? Or is effort simply put … just a play ???” she wondered. “One might do it better but who on Earth would do one bad ??? I mean COME ON … let’s play!!! It’s a start …. thoughts ??? Psss she broke her leg too !!!” Spears continued to explain her meaning, “I’m saying in a crazy world like we have today that it’s pretty important to stay safe !!! Like we did for Covid y’all !!!! But still have fun … I mean duh !!!”

Referencing her ongoing conservatorship battle, Spears teased she was “a little rusty” at having fun after 13 years, quipping alongside a tongue-out emoji, “Ma and dad can I drive my car now ??? JUST KIDDING … but seriously, can I play now ???? I just really don’t want to offend anyone though …”

The caption to the “Womanizer” singer’s post had her fans scratching their heads in the comment section, with one person commenting simply, “ummm,” and another, “im sorry what.” Others wanted to show their support despite their clear confusion. “Queen of pop and murder mysteries?” one follower wrote, as another chimed in, “Trying to work out what I’m reading but [I love you].”

Others thought Spears was throwing shade with her comment about her character’s family. “It’s the ‘wonderful family’ for me,” one person wrote. “I believe there is some truth to this post in the 13 yrs,” another added.