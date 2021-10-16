Britney Spears Gets Real About Her Fears Over Post-Conservatorship Life

Britney Spears is speaking out about having fears of her 13-year conservatorship ending. Though Spears has fought privately for years to put an end to the legal ordeal, it wasn’t until the past year that she began speaking of wanting to be free of conservatorship publicly. Now, with the conservatorship possibly near its end, the “Sometimes” singer is opening up about her fears in an emotional social media post.

“I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in…and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake,” Spears wrote in an Instagram post, per Variety. “For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me.”

Under the conservatorship, Spears has been chaperoned by security, management, drivers, and more – unable to do things alone. Even simple things like driving a car alone were forbidden. The singer has had chauffeurs. Spears says being swarmed by paparazzi lately as she’s driven has not been fun.

“The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home and it’s creepy…And I have to drive by an elementary school…the kids are a big deal…but so am I !!!!!” she explained. “I don’t like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do…it’s like they want me to do something crazy!!! So like I said I’m fearful of doing something wrong…so I won’t be posting as much in a world where it’s our liberty to be free, it’s a shame.”

Spears father, Jamie, was recently removed from her conservatorship. The singer is now requesting that her father be forced to undergo a deposition for allegedly recording her intimate conversations and movements in her bedroom without her knowledge. Jamie insists anything he did was approved by the court and denies he’s ever taken advantage of his daughter under the conservatorship.