Britney Spears Gets ‘Silly’ in New Video Following ‘Therapy’

Britney Spears is showing her “silly” side on Instagram.

The “Work Bitch” star shared a new video on the social media platform Thursday night seemingly filmed after a therapy appointment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“… after therapy and being too serious it’s so nice to be silly !!!!!” Spears wrote in the caption of the new video, showing her making different funny faces at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 30, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

The singer rocked a green dress and a black choker, as she wore her hair up in the clip. The new post marks the first time Spears has mentioned therapy since she first broke her silence about going to a mental health facility in April

Fans of the pop star took to the comments section of the photo to send well wishes her way as she works on herself, and praised her openness.

“Therapy?? Finally saying something about it[red heart emoji] be well!!” One Instagram user commented.

” love you so, so, SO MUCH,” Another user gushed.

“Aww I love how raw and real you are,” A third user commented.

The new post as Spears has increased her presence on the social media page after taking some time off amid her father, Jamie Spears’ health problems. After a campaign among fans began demanding Spears be freed from her conservatorship back in April, Spears returned to Instagram to put rumors that she had been committed to a mental health facility against her will to rest.

While many fans still believe her accounts are in control of others, Spears posted a video earlier this week to tell fans she was the only one posting on her page.

“For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday. So you’re wrong, but I hope you like it,” she said in the clip.

A source previously revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Spears is, in fact, the one in control of her Instagram, despite her team sometimes wanting more control over what she posts.

“When she wants to post a video, she posts a video, despite advice from family and friends,” a source told the outlet recently. “Of course, sometimes her people are concerned about how she comes across in her videos, but right now Britney would like to exercise her right to do whatever she pleases.”

Spears has also made headlines as the terms of her conservatorship continue to be looked at by a judge in California. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for September.