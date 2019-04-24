Britney Spears Finally Spoke out, and Fans Couldn’t Be More Relieved

Britney Spears’ return to social media had fans leaving both relief, and curious amid reports of her mental health treatment.

The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram Tuesday to assure fans she is doing great, and urging them not to believe all rumors as she continues to spend some time away from the spotlight.

“Hi guys, just checking with all of you who are concerned about me,” Spears said in a short video posted to social media. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

Fans of the singer, who had been reaching out and begging for her to break her silence, were relieved to hear from the pop star, taking to the comments section of the video to send well wishes her way.

“YOU’RE SO A STRONG WOMAN,” one user wrote.

“Love you babe [heart and sparkle emojis] sending all the positive energy during this little time off to you and the family,” another Twitter user commented.

“Music can wait, fans can wait. Take all the time you need! Focus on you. That’s all that matters. Sending you so much love,” another user commented.

While the singer did not address reports she had been committed against her will, she did blame former manager Sam Lufti as the person responsible for sending fake emails that have since leaked, fusing rumors she is not in control of her career.

In a lengthy caption accompanying the Instagram video, Spears added that she felt the need to speak up after seeing “rumors, death threats to my family and team, and just so many crazy things being said.”

“I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear,” she wrote.

“You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” she added. “If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”

Some fans, who believe the singer is being controlled by her father under his conservatorship, continued to be skeptical about her statement.

“I am not buying this… Britney didn’t write that caption at all. It was someone from her team… Pure and evil MANIPULATION,” one user commented on the post.

“Something is not right about this. We’ll respect you, Brit. But just know… we know,” another fan commented, adding the hashtag, #weloveyou