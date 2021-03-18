Britney Spears to File Legal Documents to Request Major Change in Conservatorship

✖

Britney Spears' conservatorship could have some major changes coming shortly, as her attorney is expected to request changes as to father Jamie Spears' role in the singer's finances and life choices. Entertainment Tonight reports that during a remote court hearing Wednesday, Britney’s attorney, Samuel Ingham, plans to file a petition to ask the court at an April 27 hearing to make Jodi Montgomery the performer's permanent conservator.

Ingham will be filing the petition on Britney's behalf, he clarified, during the hearing at which both Britney's parents were present alongside their lawyers. Jamie was named the co-conservator of Britney's estate and person in 2008, which in December was extended until Sept. 3, 2021. Montgomery, who is a professionally licensed conservator, temporarily took over Jamie's role in 2019 when he stepped down briefly due to health reasons. In August, Britney requested Montgomery be named the permanent conservator of her personhood, but Jamie continued in his role over her conservatorship unchanged.

Last month, Jamie and Bessemer Trust were ordered by a judge to have equal power over Britney's finances and work together on an investment plan and budget proposal. Ingham said regarding Bessemer Trust during Wednesday's hearing that they have prepared a new order based on the last hearing's ruling, which Jamie's team has signed off. Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, is also expected to sign off on the order without a problem.

The "Toxic" singer's conservatorship has gained renewed attention amid the #FreeBritney movement highlighted in The New York Times' documentary Framing Britney Spears released this year that featured allegations that Jamie was taking advantage of his daughter through the court system and her conservatorship. Britney has not specifically addressed the documentary, but her father's attorney denied any abuse of the system to CNN earlier this month.

"[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship," Vivian Lee Thoreen told the outlet at the time. "Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it."

She continued, "Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any 'Father of the Year award. Like any parent, he doesn't always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."