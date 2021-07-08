Britney Spears' Personal Conservator Jodi Montgomery Request for Security Denied by Jamie Spears

✖

Britney Spears' personal conservator Jodi Montgomery has requested to be provided security, but her request has been denied by Jamie Spears. According to ET, court documents revealed that Jamies responded to Montgomery's request by saying that "such an expense is not reasonable, necessary, or proper." Montgomery filed her legal request on Wednesday, in the wake of much public scrutiny and criticism over Spears' conservatorship stemming from a recent documentary and an explosive testimony the pop music icon delivered last month.

Montgomery — a court-ordered conservator who is technically working alongside Jamie — claims that she has received violent threats over the past few weeks. She's asked that Britney's estate pay for her to have 24/7 security, and she states that Jamie was open to this request. However, it seems as if Jamie is not OK with the request, as legal documents reveal that he "objects to Ms. Montgomery’s request for 24/7 live security services for herself at a cost of over $50,000 per month to the Conservatorship Estate for an indefinite period of time."

Jamie does acknowledge that there has been "dangerous rhetoric" around Britney's case, which he "is very concerned" about." He also feels there has been an "increasing number of threatening communications and social media posts" toward certain individuals involved. Even still, Jamie feels that Montgomery "has not provided sufficient detail, specific facts, or special circumstances to justify such an expense."

Jamie goes on to accuse Montgomery of "improperly and inexplicably" seeking "to shift the burden of ensuring her safety" to him. He explains that the estimated $50,000 monthly cost of security "is not an expense that the Conservatorship Estate can sustain for multiple individuals for an extended, indefinite period of time." He also implied that if she is granted security detail then anyone connected to the case who is facing the same challenges should also be awarded security.

"If the Court directs the Conservatorship Estate to pay for Ms. Montgomery’s 24/7 live security services as she requests," the documents state, "Mr. Spears contends fairness should dictate that everyone who claims he or she is being threatened should have the same security services as Ms. Montgomery." This seems to suggest that Jamie might feel he also is in need of private security. Jamie and his legal team go on to argues that the request is not "reasonably necessary" since the local sheriff's department has added Montgomery's home "to their patrol watch."

"It is not appropriate for Mr. Spears to be put in the position of picking and choosing who among the many individuals impacted by the Conservatorship should be permitted to charge the expense of live security services to the Conservatorship Estate," the documents read. "As a licensed professional fiduciary, Ms. Montgomery should pay for any security services personally as a cost of doing business." There is no word at this time on whether or not Montgomery will be granted the security costs by the court.