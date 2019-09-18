Britney Spears Expected in Court Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 18 for a hearing in her ongoing conservatorship battle. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the Wednesday hearing is set to be “a fireworks show,” as it comes just days after the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, temporarily relinquished his conservator status and is set to have “major surprises,” including new evidence that is expected to be unveiled.

The sources allege that Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, will ask the judge to terminate Jamie as Spears’ conservator as she believes that he is “no longer fit to continue in that role,” which is currently being held by Spears’ manager, Jodi Montgomery. Lynne is not expected to ask to become Britney’s conservator.

It is also believed that the report by a court-appointed evaluator who spent months gathering evidence on Spears’ care will be unveiled. The report is being called “critical evidence” and reportedly includes information on Spears’ primary doctor, Dr. Timothy Benson, who died unexpectedly on Aug. 24.

Spears’ mother has long been critical about her ex-husband Jamie as Spears’ conservator and of the medication prescribed to Spears by Benson, a board-certified psychiatrist. Questions were reportedly raised about the quality of her medical care during a hearing last spring. The evaluation was ordered after questions were raised about Spears entering a mental health facility earlier this year.

Although it is unclear who will take over as Spears’ conservator, the Wednesday hearing comes after a judge ordered Jamie to stay away from Spears’ and ex Kevin Federline’s sons. The granted restraining order came after Federline filed a police report against the 67-year-old alleging that he had become involved in a physical altercation with his 13-year-old son Sean.

Jamie and Sean had reportedly gotten into a disagreement in late August. When Sean ran to his room in fear and locked the door, Jamie is said to have broken down the door, put his hands on the teenager, and “violently shook” him.

Following the incident, Spears removed her children from her father’s presence and called Federline, who filed the police report and the restraining order the following day.

Although the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday there was “insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed” and therefore no charges would be filed, it is believed that the incident will still have an impact on the conservatorship case. The restraining order against Jamie is still standing.