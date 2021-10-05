Britney Spears’ Ex-Business Manager Dodges Bedroom Bugging Questions

Britney Spears‘ former business manager, Robin Greenhill, wasn’t taking any questions from paparazzi while leaving LAX on Monday as she faces allegations of previously bugging the pop star’s bedroom TMZ reports. In the newest New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears, Alex Vlasov (who used to work as part of Britney’s security team hired by her father, Jamie Spears) made claims that Greenhill was the person responsible for the invasive plans.

Greenhill works for the Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, and in her time with the “Toxic” singer, she was said to have mirrored Britney’s phone, monitoring her conversations with her boyfriend, friends, and kids. Sources say Greenhill was the main figure in charge of Britney’s day-to-day and often blocked her from spending money on anything deemed frivolous (i.e. vacations, random purchases). The company has denied the allegations and no longer manages Britney’s personal life.

Greenhill worked under Lou Taylor, a higher-up at Tri Star who allegedly built a close relationship with Jamie. He often referred to Taylor as “the smartest person in any room.” The outlet reports Jamie put a lot of trust in his friend and left much of his daughter’s daily decisions up to Taylor and his team.

Her new attorney Mathew Rosengart has promised to investigate the claims of bugging Britney’s room and phone. “Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines,” Britney’s lawyer said in the court filing for an advanced hearing on the conservatorship, per Daily Mail. “While they are not evidence, the allegations warrant serious investigation, certainly by Ms. Spears as, among other things, California is a ‘two-party’ consent state.”

The singer is also taking the claims seriously. Sources tell The Sun that she has gone to extra lengths to make sure her home is safe in light of Vlasov's interview. "When allegations arose about the spying, action was immediately taken to make sure things were more secure," insiders told the outlet.