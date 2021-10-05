Britney Spears Speaks out About #FreeBritney Movement in Message to Fans

Britney Spears has spoken out about the “#FreeBritney” movement in a new message to fans. Taking to Twitter, the beloved pop star referenced the online campaign and stated that she has “no words.” Spears then acknowledged the “constant resilience” of all her fans who’ve been fighting for her to be free of her conservatorship, and stated that her “life is now in that direction.”

Spears then concluded her message by revealing that she “cried last night for two hours” because she was so overcome with emotion at how much support her fans have been giving her. The Twitter post also featured a short clip of the singer posing in a pair of white shorts with a matching top. In a subsequent tweet, she wrote to her followers, “I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true!!!!!” Spears’ message has resonated among her fanbase, with one person tweeting back to her, “YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON US!! We love you and want to see you happy.”

https://twitter.com/britneyspears/status/1445152001814269966?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Spears’ new message comes after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as her conservator. In late September, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny — who has been overseeing Spears’ case — approved John Zabel C.P.A. to be the temporary conservator of Britney’s estate, as requested by her attorney, Mathew Rosengart. The judge cited a “toxic environment” as the basis for the decision, which she believes to be “in the best interest of Britney Spears,” per GMA. In response, Spears’ legal council criticized the choice by arguing that Spears does not believe Zabel is qualified to handle Britney’s estate.

“Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer,” the statement added. “Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so. It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it.”

Finally, the statement concluded, “Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters.” Britney has been trying to have her conservatorship ended for some time now, with the process finally being fast-tracked once Rosengart stepped in over the summer. The beloved pop star is now much closer than ever to having the conservatorship ended for good.