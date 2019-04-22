Britney Spears Easter Outing Photo Leaks During Her Stay in Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears checked out of rehab for a day on Easter Sunday, TMZ reports. A photo published by the news outlet shows Spears leaving the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills with boyfriend Sam Asghari, with whom she reportedly spent the day.

Spears, 37, reportedly checked herself into a mental health facility last month in the midst of her father’s health crisis. The singer posted to Instagram about taking time for self-care ahead of her stay in the facility, where she is reportedly expected to remain for at least 30 days.

Asghari spoke out in support of Spears following her admittance into the facility earlier this month. “It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am #stronger,” he wrote on Instagram in a re-post of Spears’ post about self-care.

In Spears’ initial post, she wrote in the caption, “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’” The post was her first in months, with her most recent Instagram having arrived in January to celebrate the anniversary of her debut album, …Baby One More Time.

Many fans, however, don’t believe that Spears voluntarily checked into the facility, arguing online with the hashtag “Free Britney” that they believe she is being held against her will.

The hosts of the Britney’s Gram podcast say there may be evidence that it could be a move related to the ongoing conservatorship she is legally under. A recent episode of the podcast featured a voicemail from an anonymous person who claimed to be a former member of Spears’ team, saying that the rumors she was being held against her will were true.

One reason behind fans’ thinking is that she reportedly checked herself in; however, under her conservatorship, she is not permitted to do many things, including drive a car — so many find it difficult to think that she could enter a facility without approval.

It also appears as if Spears’ own mother, Lynne Spears, has liked posts using the “Free Britney” hashtag, which some are taking as a sign that she may agree with the theory.

However, the Britney’s Gram hosts say that “Britney’s own business manager Lou Taylor [is] deleting, blocking and ignoring all comments involving Britney.”