Britney Spears Dances to Michael Jackson Amid Rumors About Career

Britney Spears returned to Instagram again on Thursday, May 16, sharing one of her trademark dancing videos amid speculation about her mental health and career.

The pop star posted a clip of herself dancing in her home gym to Michael Jackson‘s “Scream” while wearing a sports bra and athletic shorts, twirling around the space in her signature fashion.

“Me and Michael,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram Me and Michael A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 16, 2019 at 12:30pm PDT

While the singer received plenty of supportive comments, including notes from boyfriend Sam Asghari and model Tess Holliday, several fans were spotted writing that the clip Spears had posted might actually be from March 2018, when she posted a workout video wearing the same outfit.

“This is from March 2018z [sic] Britney dropping some major hints with the song and Michael on her current situation or her team posting again as though it’s current. Just saying,” one fan wrote. Another comment read, “This video is from 2018. I’m not buying that Britney posted this.”

The video comes after a report from Spears’ manager, Larry Rudolph, who told TMZ that he does not believe the pop star should return to Las Vegas for her postponed residency in the coming months or possibly ever.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” he said.

“I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately,” he added. “If that time never comes again it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I’m here to tell her if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.”

Rudolph later clarified his comments in a statement to Billboard.

“Other media sources seem to be picking up my quotes to TMZ as implying that Britney will never work again. That’s not what I said,” he said. “I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn’t called me in months to talk about doing anything so I’m not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It’s that simple.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg