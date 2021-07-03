Britney Spears' Conservators Prepping to Attack Her Recent Claims, Report Says

✖

In late June, Britney Spears made a serious of serious claims regarding her conservatorship. In response to those claims, the conservators are planning to share their side of the story. According to TMZ, Spears' conservators are planning to refute the statements that she made in court.

During the conservatorship hearing, Spears claimed that she was forced to do her 2018 European tour. She alleged that when she voiced concerns about doing the tour, she was told that she would be sued if she didn't follow through with it. The singer claimed, "I was on tour in 2018. I was forced to do ... my management said if I don't do this tour, I will have to find an attorney and by contract, their own management could sue me if I didn't follow through with a tour." Spears went on to say that she felt threatened into going through with the tour, as she continued, "He handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very threatening and scary. I couldn't even get my own attorney, so out of fear, I went ahead and did the tour."

Sources have told TMZ that Spears' conservators will share their own take on this matter. They claim that Spears was the one who asked to do the European tour, a request that they supposedly received when she was almost finished with her Piece of Me Las Vegas residency. They will reportedly argue that "she had nothing on her calendar for almost all of 2018. She then asked Management to find something for her to do so she wouldn't be bored for a year." Management reportedly suggested that Spears do the European tour and claimed that the singer was "excited" to do it.

"She literally begged to do the 2018 European Tour run. She was very excited about it and called repeatedly to ask to have it confirmed," they claim. "There is a text message exchange between Management and Britney on December 16, 2017, where management provides her with the tour routing. She asks a few questions, and expresses how excited she is to do it." The sources went on to claim that it was a different situation when the tour began, as they allege that "she simply didn't want to be there so she was trying to find every excuse to leave the tour, at which time she made up the story about being forced to do it." Management is also claiming that Spears was not forced to sign a document agreeing to do the tour. Instead, they claim that she "willingly signed" the document.