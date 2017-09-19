Britney Spears Celebrates Fashion Week With At-Home Runway Show

Fashion Month may be in full swing in the style capitals of the world, but Britney Spears is making her own runway at home.

The star thrilled fans once again Monday when she shared a video of herself modeling various outfits in her lavish abode.

“Who says you can’t do fashion week at home!” Spears captioned the clip, in which she struts around her home to the beat of Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason.”

The star kicks things off in a little red dress on her balcony, before changing into black shorts, a white crop top and thigh-high black boots. She then dons a lacy white number before slipping into a yellow bodycon dress.

Spears punctuated her strut with several turns and hair flips, with the person holding the camera adding in some thoughtful shots of the night sky to add some ambiance to the clip.

The singer is no stranger to these impromptu fashion shows, as she often films herself modeling different outfits to share with her fans. Spears recently shared several photos of herself wearing a white, bell-sleeved mini dress over the weekend, captioning the shots with a series of emojis.

