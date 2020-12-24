Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19

✖

Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is one of the latest celebrities to test positive for COVID-19, sharing his diagnosis with fans on Instagram on Wednesday "Living a healthy lifestyle has Helped and shaped my life in many ways, and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to inspire some people using my social media platform," the personal trainer captioned a photo of himself standing outside and looking into the distance.

"2020 has been a crazy/twisted year for all of us," he continued. "Recently I tested positive for Covid-19, I was lucky enough to catch the news before being around and infecting my loved ones (friends, family, significant other). I quickly isolated myself and started my quarantine process alone."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

Asghari, a personal trainer, shared that "this is where my healthy lifestyle helped a lot." He went on, "I only had 1 day of common cold symptoms day 2 after testing positive but 24 hours later I was perfectly normal." He added that he continued to work out and eat healthy. "10 days later I was no longer contagious, and tested negative twice and was cleared by doctors to end quarantine and return to my loved ones."

"I spend a lot of time cleansing And thinking about how important our health is in General even outside of Covid, at the end of our lives one of the most important things will be health," he concluded. "I will continue to do my best and inspire you guys to also live a healthy lifestyle."

The 26-year-old further discussed his experience with the virus on his Instagram Story, sharing that he believes his "healthy lifestyle" and "strong immune system" helped him "a lot" because he only experienced common cold symptoms for one day.

"I understand there has been healthy people that got it and they were a tough time with it," he said. "I do understand that, but my suggestion is take vitamins, stay hydrated, have great nutrition and boost your immune system. Because it's gonna help you. Not just with COVID, just with everything."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Asghari and Spears have since been reunited — on Wednesday, the pop star posted a video on Instagram of the pair riding on a scooter across a photo backdrop. "This is the same scooter I had to use when I broke my foot and couldn’t walk around ... it was pretty fun then but now I use it like a daredevil through my house!!!!" she wrote. "Hope you all have a wonderful Christmas."