Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Shares Touching Mother’s Day Tribute Amid Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared a sweet Mother’s Day tribute to the singer two days after her conservatorship hearing.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there doing the toughest job in the world!” Asghari, 25, captioned the throwback Instagram photo on Sunday that shows Spears, 37, cuddling up to him as they sit at a table in an Asian restaurant.

Spears shares sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Spears and Asghari were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

The post came just two days after the pop music icon appeared in a Los Angeles court with her mother, Lynne Spears, for a hearing regarding her conservatorship, which she’s been under since 2008, when she was hospitalized following a very public breakdown.

In Friday’s hearing, which was closed to reporters and the public after Spears’ attorney said she wanted to address “issues with medical care,” minor children and private information, a judge ruled that Spears submit to a 730 evaluation, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. A source told the magazine that “Britney is exploring formally petitioning the court to end the conservatorship,” and the expert evaluation “is the first step in the process.”

A source told PEOPLE that Spears asked for certain freedoms under her conservatorship, but the judge didn’t grant that request.

Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has been her conservator since the start of her conservatorship, but earlier this month, Lynne filed a request to receive updates on her daughter as Jamie recovers from complications of a ruptured colon.

However, the Us Weekly source said that Lynne is not supportive of Spears ending the conservatorship. They say, “Lynne doesn’t believe that the 730 evaluation, which is essentially a very comprehensive report prepared by a team of Britney’s doctors and possibly a court-appointed medical professional to evaluate Britney, will find that Britney would benefit from the conservatorship ending.”

Spears checked out of a wellness center with Asghari on April 25 after seeking mental health treatment during a 30-day stay.

“Britney doesn’t live in fear of repeating what happened in 2007 and 2008,” a second source told Us Weekly. “She’s come such a long way as a performer, as a mother and as a person — and that includes knowing when it’s time to take the necessary steps to seek help.”